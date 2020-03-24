Alkali makers moot rallying chlorine in anti-COVID war

AMAI is the New-Delhi-based association of manufacturers of chemicals like caustic soda and soda ash, with chlorine as a by-product.

Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI) has come up with an initiative to harness chlorinated water to check COVID-19 virus. An outreach on this, roping in the country’s PHEDs (Public Health Engineering Departments) and municipal bodies, has been set in motion, this week.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has come as a challenge. As other human coronaviruses have been shown to be sensitive to chlorination, the COVID-19 virus is likely to be more sensitive to chlorine,” said Jayantibhai Patel, president, AMAI.

“The disease burden owing to water-borne diseases can be significantly brought down through chlorine disinfection. This also ties in with achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for All by 2030,” Patel told FE.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a technical paper released earlier this month titled Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Waste Management for the COVID-19 virus, had said the safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions are essential to protecting human health, during all infectious disease outbreaks, including the COVID-19 outbreak.

“WHO guidelines recommend chlorination with a 0.5 ppm free residual chlorine in water distribution for disinfection. We are giving free training to municipal water treatment personnel on chlorination techniques and safe handling of chlorine,” says K Srinivasan, Secretary General, AMAI .

The World Bank estimates that 21% of communicable diseases in India are linked to unsafe water and the lack of hygiene practices. According to AMAI, in India, 163 million people lack access to safe water.