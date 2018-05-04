​​​
Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

Net income attributable to shareholders, however, fell 29 percent to 7.56 billion yuan. The March quarter is seasonally slow for Alibaba following its bumper sale event, Singles' Day, in November.

China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 61 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, driven by steady sales in its core ecommerce and cloud computing businesses. Revenue was 61.9 billion yuan ($9.73 billion) in the reported quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 58.9 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

