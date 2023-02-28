Akash Ambani lists 5G use cases to boost ease of living, says Reliance Jio facilitating world’s fastest 5G rollout

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, today listed out areas where 5G could be used to facilitate ease of living. “As 5G technology continues to develop and become more widespread in both its coverage and adoption, we can expect to see even more benefits and use cases that improve our standard of living,” he said while speaking at a post-Budget webinar coordinated by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) & Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT). Not only the economy, but “doctors, students, farmers, teachers, factory workers, office workers, small businesses and society writ large will be significantly and positively impacted by the march of 5G and allied technologies”, said Akash Ambani.

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman said that the company is leading 5G network rollouts in India. Jio has launched 5G service in 277 cities across the nation, with the deployment of more than 40,000 sites and almost 2,50,000 cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz as well as in the 3,500 Mhz band, he added. “We are on the path to achieve the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns, and talukas of various State/UTs, and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023,” he said.

Akash Ambani’s pitch on 5G benefits across areas

HealthCare Services

The healthcare sector is poised to be the most significant beneficiary of 5G technology. 5G technology can enable remote consultations, improve speed of diagnoses, wherein it can help doctors get real-time information about a patient’s vital signs, Ambani said. “Because of 5G’s high bandwidth nature, video can be streamed live from ambulances. A GPS device would also be able track ambulances, and other connected sensors would allow medical experts to recognize vital signs early, remotely access real time medical reports, and respond more quickly right from the ambulance itself,” he added.

Agriculture

The use of 5G technology, he said, will help the industry by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. Ambani talked about precise farming, livestock monitoring in real-time, autonomous farming where drones or robots perform tasks such as planting, spraying, and harvesting crops, and smart irrigation systems, which can be facilitated by 5G usage.

Education

“Education and 5G technology have the potential to intersect in ways that have the potential to transform the way students learn and interact with their teachers and peers,” Ambani said. Not only an improved access to information, 5G, he said, can enable students and teachers to collaborate in real-time, expand opportunities for distance learning, improve assessment and feedback, while also supporting the development of new educational applications and tools.

Disaster Management

Ambani also pitched for the use of 5G in disaster management. “First responders, such as firefighters, policemen and emergency medical service personnel, require fast, reliable and secure communications in various mission critical (MC) situations,” he said.

Smart Cities

5G technology may help with improved connectivity, enhanced data collection and analysis, increased efficiency of city operations such as energy usage, traffic flow, and emergency response times, etc. “Smart cities can use 5G networks to deliver public services more efficiently and effectively, such as healthcare, education, and transportation,” he said.

Improved Office Productivity

Further, 5G technology has the potential to improve work productivity by enabling faster data transfer, reduced latency, improved video conferencing, and increased flexibility, Ambani said.

Enhanced Entertainment

Not only work, entertainment too will improve with the 5G technology, he said. The 5G network will allow games with high resolution that can be streamed and played by low power devices; will make the 8K UHD video streaming better; will enable users to enjoy higher quality videos and images in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications.