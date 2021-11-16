Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch service in India

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," the joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing mentioned.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 ‘737 Max’ aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing to launch service in India, a statement said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.
