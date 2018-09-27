The two towers named ‘Golden Gate’ will be of 45 and 53 storeys, respectively and will comprise 746 apartments. (Twitter)

Ajmera Group announces entry into London, Bahrain Mumbai, Sep 27 () City-based realty player Ajmera Group Thursday announced its international foray into Bahrain and London with the launch of five projects with 10 million sqft of development. The company, in partnership with Mayfair Housing, will be developing a project in Bahrain, spread across 1.45 million sqm of reclaimed land from the sea. Ajmera and Mayfair have collectively invested Rs 1,400 crore in the project, which the company claims will be the tallest in the Gulf country.

The two towers named ‘Golden Gate’ will be of 45 and 53 storeys, respectively and will comprise 746 apartments. The London foray includes four projects in mixed categories from residential, commercial, affordable and student housing and ultra-luxury, the company said. “We will not stop at this, but continue to scout for opportunities in both these markets.

We will establish ourselves first and then expand into these markets,” group director Dhaval Ajmera said on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebrations here. As a part of its 50th anniversary, the company is also developing 20 lakh sqft in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Rajkot. Ajmera already has presence in and around Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Bengaluru and has delivered nearly 28 million sqft of built up areas.