Ajio registers 50% of total orders during its Big Bold Sale from tier-II, -III markets

Fashion online retail platform Ajio on Monday announced that its flagship sale event ‘Big Bold Sale’ (BBS) saw an overall order volume spike of 40 per cent over the previous summer edition of the sale. It said that right from the first hour of the sale, customers spent 1200+ million minutes shopping on the website.

The Ajio BBS ’23 edition witnessed a significant increase in shopping sentiment from the smaller cities and towns and 50 per cent of the total orders were from tier-II and -III markets, highlighting Ajio’s ‘growing regional reach and popularity in these markets’. “Notably, over 500,000 first-time shoppers came from non-metros,” it said in a statement.

“It is encouraging to see the growing uptick from the non-metros during the shopping season, with almost half of the total orders coming from smaller towns and cities of the country,” said Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio. He also stated that over 1.5 million customers shopped more than once during the sale.

In terms of demand, summer collection was in demand with brands like Buda Jeans Co., GAP, Marks & Spencer being the most sought after. “Sneaker collection from the Sneakerhood Store on Ajio was another hotspot during the sale, signifying the growing trend of the sneaker lifestyle among Indians. More than 600,000 sneakers were sold during the sale,” it said in a statement. Further, customers purchased 160 t-shirts on an average and 100 pairs of jeans every minute. Men’s and women’s western wear category grew 150 per cent cumulatively over last summer edition of the sale led by brands like The Indian Garage Co., Buda Jeans Co., The Bear House, GAP, M&S, Fyre Rose, Vero Moda, etc. In terms of regions, Bengaluru shopped the most among metro cities and Mysuru and Karnal were top among non-metros.