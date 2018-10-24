AIRTELTHANKS programme: Bharti offers Rs 2,000 cashback for upgrade to 4G smartphone

Expanding its #AirtelThanks programme, through which the company expects to shore up flagging revenues, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched a festive offer for its prepaid and postpaid users, under which it will offer a cashback of Rs 2,000 to those subscribers who upgrade to a 4G smartphone.

Bharti customers will now get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on upgrading to a new 4G smartphone, which will be credited to the customer’s MyAirtel account in the form of 40 coupons of Rs 50 each. These digital coupons can be redeemed on subsequent recharges on select prepaid packs of Rs 199 and above as well as on postpaid bill payment of Rs 399 and above, the company said.

Customers can purchase the new handset from any online or offline store, and for availing this offer, a user will have to insert a 4G SIM in the new smartphone on or before October 31, 2018. The coupons will auto-apply on every subsequent recharge or bill payment via MyAirtel app and will be valid only for the first 40 months of being credited to the customer’s account. Only one coupon can be availed at a time of the recharge or bill payment, it added.