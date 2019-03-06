Airtel’s proposed rights issue ‘credit positive’: Moody’s

Airtel announced on February 28 about its proposed fundraising of up to Rs 32,000 crore by way of a rights issuance of up to Rs 25,000 crore and perpetual bond of up to Rs 7,000 crore.

Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday that Bharti Airtel’s proposed fundraising of Rs 32,000 crore through rights issue and perpetual bonds is credit positive but its ratings are unlikely to change in near term as leverage is expected to remain elevated.

Last month, Moody’s had downgraded Airtel from Baa3 to junk Ba1, the lowest investment-grade, after placing its credit ratings of review for downgrade in November 2018. The downgrade meant that Airtel has to pay more if it chooses to raise funds overseas.

Moody's said the proposed rights issue, if completed, is credit positive for the company because it will allow it to reduce debt and improve liquidity.

“Assuming the `25,000-crore rights issue is completed and all proceeds are used to pay down bank debt at the Indian operations immediately, consolidated adjusted debt/Ebitda would fall to around 3.8x from 4.5x at the fiscal 2019 or to 4.4x from 5.2x if reflecting Moody’s estimated adjustments for the deconsolidation of 53.5% owned Bharti Infratel,” Moody’s said.

However, the investors service said it believes there are likely timing differences with respect to actual debt reduction considering its expectations for capex and profitability of the Indian operations. “…we believe some of the debt reduction may only be temporary as bank debt may be re-borrowed to provide additional liquidity amid competition in the Indian mobile market,” it said.

Airtel is also contemplating perpetual bond with conditions allowing for full accounting equity credit. However, as per Moody’s hybrid equity credit methodology, any instrument issued by a speculative-grade company with a debt claim is treated as 100% debt in calculating its adjusted financial metrics.

Moody’s said it expects a significant portion of proceeds from the rights issue will be used to lower debt, strengthen its balance sheet and providing the company with greater financial and operational flexibility for its Indian operations. “But Bharti Airtel’s ratings are unlikely to change in near-term as we expect leverage will remain elevated while profitability and cash flow of the company’s core Indian mobile segment remain under pressure,” Moody’s added.