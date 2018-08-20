Airtel, Zee Entertainment in content pact for ZEE5

ZEE5

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced a strategic content alliance for the former’s video streaming platform ZEE5. As part of the deal, ZEEL, over the next three years, will create exclusive content for Airtel TV app. Airtel subscribers will also have access to ZEE5’s premium content via its video OTT app.

“In addition to creation of content for Airtel, the alliance will give us access to data about viewership. A tie-up with telecom operator is important as it will allow me to take my content to more audience. We are looking to tie up with all telecom operators depending on the nature of the deal,” Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEEL, said.

ZEE5 claims to have an existing catalogue of more than 10,000 shows and movies and over 375 live TV channels. Moreover, the company focuses on curating regional content. The firms will jointly market the product.

“In Airtel TV, we have built a solid digital platform to curate top content from India and across the world and offer it to customers at one place,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, said.