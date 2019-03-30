Airtel, Vodafone response sought by SC in Saradha chit fund case

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 5:47 AM

A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought replies from the telecos by April 8 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, alleged that the service providers were not cooperating with the agency in the investigations.

Airtel, Vodafone,  Saradha chit fund scam, West Bengal, CBI, Supreme Court The agency had earlier alleged that it had sought call data records (CDRs) from Airtel and Vodafone as it wanted to probe if Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had engaged in evidence tampering.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Airtel and Vodafone on CBI’s plea accusing them of deliberately not providing it with full call detail records of the Saradha chit fund scam accused in West Bengal despite repeated requests.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought replies from the telecos by April 8 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, alleged that the service providers were not cooperating with the agency in the investigations.

Also read| Coca-Cola treads on Baba Ramdev’s turf but tough fight for MNC in desi Ayurvedic drinks

The agency had earlier alleged that it had sought call data records (CDRs) from Airtel and Vodafone as it wanted to probe if Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had engaged in evidence tampering. Kumar was heading the SIT that was probing the Saradha chit fund and the Rose Valley ponzi scams. While the CBI had sought directions to the service providers to share CDRs of certain numbers, it alleged that the companies were being evasive in sharing this information.

However, the service providers denied the allegations. Vodafone Idea in its press statement said “we at all times extend full support and comply with the regulatory framework regarding subscriber data disclosure”.

Airtel on Thursday said it had provided the information “the concerned authorities/investigating agencies had requested and will continue to assist them. As a responsible corporate, we have always been and shall remain compliant with the laws of the land”.

Stating that there is complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal, Mehta apprised the Bench on how the Kolkata Police harassed customs officials for asking wife of a TMC MP and relative of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to open her bags for inspection at the Kolkata international airport. He said the police intimidated and harassed customs officials and this reflects complete lack of security to central government employees and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. He said the complete incident was recorded in the CCTV. However, the apex court directed the Centre to file an application seeking necessary relief from it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airtel, Vodafone response sought by SC in Saradha chit fund case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition