Airtel, Vodafone response sought by SC in Saradha chit fund case

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Airtel and Vodafone on CBI’s plea accusing them of deliberately not providing it with full call detail records of the Saradha chit fund scam accused in West Bengal despite repeated requests.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought replies from the telecos by April 8 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, alleged that the service providers were not cooperating with the agency in the investigations.

The agency had earlier alleged that it had sought call data records (CDRs) from Airtel and Vodafone as it wanted to probe if Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had engaged in evidence tampering. Kumar was heading the SIT that was probing the Saradha chit fund and the Rose Valley ponzi scams. While the CBI had sought directions to the service providers to share CDRs of certain numbers, it alleged that the companies were being evasive in sharing this information.

However, the service providers denied the allegations. Vodafone Idea in its press statement said “we at all times extend full support and comply with the regulatory framework regarding subscriber data disclosure”.

Airtel on Thursday said it had provided the information “the concerned authorities/investigating agencies had requested and will continue to assist them. As a responsible corporate, we have always been and shall remain compliant with the laws of the land”.

Stating that there is complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal, Mehta apprised the Bench on how the Kolkata Police harassed customs officials for asking wife of a TMC MP and relative of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to open her bags for inspection at the Kolkata international airport. He said the police intimidated and harassed customs officials and this reflects complete lack of security to central government employees and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. He said the complete incident was recorded in the CCTV. However, the apex court directed the Centre to file an application seeking necessary relief from it.