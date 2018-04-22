Airtel versus Reliance Jio: Data deal gets sweeter! Below Rs 50, here’s new plan for you

Airtel has now come up with a brand new prepaid plan for its users at a price below 50 bucks. The latest offering in the prepaid recharge plan is priced at just Rs 49, which provides 3GB of 4G data for a period of one day.

Airtel has now come up with a brand new prepaid plan for its users at a price below 50 bucks. The latest offering in the prepaid recharge plan is priced at just Rs 49, which provides 3GB of 4G data for a period of one day. However, the recharge plan with 3 GB data is available for select cities only. For other users, the plan will offer 1GB of 4G data.

Airtel subscribers can log in to ‘My Airtel’ application or Airtel’s website and enter the mobile number to check the validity of the plan. The latest Airtel plan comes to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio’s Rs 49 plan. Jio’s Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days but only for Jio Phone users. Jio’s Rs.49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Reliance Jio had announced the lowest rental plan of Rs 49 on Republic Day.

Airtel and Reliance Jio have many exciting offers that counter each other and makes the telecom market even more competitive. Recently, Airtel launched a new prepaid pack for Rs 249 that offers a lot for the consumer. This new pack is in place to take on the likes of Reliance Jio and Vodafone. With Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid pack, you get a whopping 56 GB of internet data with a validity of 28 days

Earlier, Airtel used to offer 2.5 GB of internet data every day for Rs 349. However, the telecom major has rehashed that plan as well.

Along with the Rs 249 prepaid pack from Airtel, you will also get unlimited local/STD/roaming calls. You also get unlimited SMSes with a daily cap of 100 SMS per day. With the introduction of the new pack, Airtel has also revamped the Rs 349 prepaid pack as well. Now, along with the added benefits of calling and SMS, users will be getting a whopping 3GB of 4G internet data every day for 28 days. Earlier, a user would get 2.5 GB of internet data. Meanwhile, Jio with its Rs 349 plan offers 105GB of internet data for 70 days.

In contrast to Airtel’s new Rs 249 prepaid pack, Reliance Jio has already gone all guns blazing with its Rs 299 prepaid pack. Reliance Jio offers 84GB of 4G data for 28 days. In comparison, Jio under its Rs 349 plan, offers a total data of 105GB for a validity period of 70 days.