Airtel launches ‘unlimited’ data to broadband users at Rs 499

Bharti Airtel has launched unlimited data plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for its Xstream Fiber customers, starting from Rs 499 per month, which comes bundled with subscription to popular apps like Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 along with a high definition set-top box against a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. The move by Airtel comes within days of rival Reliance Jio launching unlimited data plans for its fiber broadband customers. Analysts feel that wired broadband through fiber is going to be the next battleground for telcos.

The new plans will be rolled out from September 7 onwards across 125 cities where the company has operations and in new cities where it will gradually expand its footprint. The company said all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now include the set-top box worth Rs 3,999. Its fiber customers will get access to 550 TV channels, over 10,000 movies and shows on Airtel Xstream apps along with online gaming.

The plans ranging between Rs 999 to Rs 3,999 will come bundled with subscription of OTT apps. In terms of internet speeds, Rs 499 plan offers 40 Mbps, Rs 799 gives 100 Mbps, Rs 999 gives 200 Mbps, Rs 1,499 offers 300 Mbps and the premium Rs 3,999 gives speed of 1 Gbps.

“Customers are increasingly spending more time online, be it education, work or entertainment. And, entertainment is the space where we see an exciting opportunity,”Sunil Taldar, director, Homes, Bharti Airtel, said.