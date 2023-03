Airtel to raise mobile call, data rates by mid-2023, says Sunil Mittal

India’s telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said that it will raise mobile phone call and data rates across all plans by mid-2023, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal while speaking at the Mobile World Congress. He stated that a tariff hike is necessary due to a ‘very low’ return on capital in the business. Airtel had, last month, increased the price of its minimum recharge or its entry-level plan for the 28-day mobile phone by about 57 per cent to Rs 155 in eight circles.

