Airtel to buy back 20 pc stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 crore

February 17, 2021 7:57 PM

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus

airtelAirtel. Representational file image

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore. The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20 per cent equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018 after the announcement of the deal in December 2017.

The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of Rs 600 per share and and up to Rs 1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

