scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Airtel prepays Rs 8,000 crore spectrum dues

The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company informed that the said installments were paid with an interest of 10 per cent, leveraging much lower cost of financing available to it.

Written by PTI
Updated:
airtel
Airtel said it continues to focus on financial flexibility via its capital structure, including optimising the cost of financing and capitalising on all opportunities of significant interest savings, like the latest prepayment.

Telecom major Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of its deferred liabilities for the spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction, the company said on Monday. The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company informed that the said installments were paid with an interest of 10 per cent, leveraging much lower cost of financing available to it.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel…has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015,” the company said in a release.

Also Read

Airtel said it continues to focus on financial flexibility via its capital structure, including optimising the cost of financing and capitalising on all opportunities of significant interest savings, like the latest prepayment. The country’s second largest telecom provider rolled out 5G services in India in October 2022.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 16:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS