Airtel Payments Bank, Bharti AXA Life join hands for govt insurance scheme PMJJBY

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a government-backed life insurance scheme aimed at increasing life insurance cover. PMJJBY provided by Bharti AXA Life Insurance offers a Rs 2-lakh cover for a nominal premium of Rs 330 per annum and can be purchased by all existing or new Airtel Payments Bank savings bank account holders between the age of 18-50. The purchasing process is secure, paperless and digital,” the company, a Bharti Airtel subsidiary, said in a statement. “As per the tie-up, PMJJBY will be initially available at 100,000 Airtel Payments Bank — banking points and would be steadily scaled up to over 500,000 points in order to enable the product to reach even remotest corners,” it added.