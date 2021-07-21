Airtel partners with Intel for 5G acceleration in India

The 5G offering by Airtel is expected to further deepen the digital adoption through a range of industrial and customer use cases.

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday has partnered with Intel for development of the 5G network in India by leveraging vRAN / O-RAN technologies. Airtel has laid out a 5G roadmap in India where users will be able to access Industry 4.0, cloud gaming and virtual / augmented reality on a daily basis and this collaboration is a part of this plan. Under this partnership, Airtel will deploy third generation Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs and eASICs, and Ethernet 800 series by Intel across its network. According to the company, this deployment is expected to build a solid foundation for wide-scale 5G rollout, mobile edge computing and network slicing.

“As members of the O-RAN Alliance, Airtel and Intel will work closely for developing a range of Make in India 5G solutions and enabling telecom infrastructure in India through local partners,” Airtel said in a statement. Airtel claims to be the first telecom operator in India to demonstrate 5G over a live network and is conducting 5G trials in major cities.

According to the company, open radio access networks (O-RAN) is expected to be an area of tremendous innovation and creativity in the coming years. O-RAN platforms will leverage Intel FlexRAN to enable software-based radio base stations. These radio base stations can run on general-purpose servers that are located at the network edge.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel said, “Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel’s mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India’s potential as a global 5G hub.”

Notably, India has the world’s second largest internet population that is led by affordable smartphones as well as the lowest data tariffs charged globally, data by IAMAI – Kantar Cube suggested. Further, India’s active internet user base is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025. The 5G offering by Airtel is expected to further deepen the digital adoption through a range of industrial and customer use cases.