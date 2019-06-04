Airtel more trusted than Reliance Jio; other top brands which enjoy most customer confidence

Published: June 4, 2019 5:21:21 PM

Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel surpasses both Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio as the most trusted telecom operator in India.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is a more trusted brand by Indian consumers compared to its chief rivals Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea says a research report. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel surpasses both Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio as the most trusted telecom operator in India, TRA research’s Brand Trust Report 2019 revealed. However, none of them made it to the top ten list. Bharti Airtel is on the 11th spot among brands across all categories while Reliance Jio is on the 17th. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are in a neck-to-neck competition for the second most subscribed telecom operator slot in India.

Not a single FMCG company grabbed a spot among the top 10 most trusted brands. However, Unilever’s Dove brand, which at the 13th spot, beat Amul (16th position) in the FMCG category. Dove “is a first-time entrant into the top 20 and is up by 53 ranks from 2018 to be featured at the 13th position this year,” TRA report said. Other FMCG brands such as Patanjali, Coca-Cola, Britannia, Oreo, Pepsi etc were among the top 300 names.

Top ten brands in India

Dell, the forerunner name in technology is the number one brand in India. “The American multinational displays determined supremacy due to its cutting-edge technology coupled with its incomparable efficiency which have contributed to its success in India and worldwide,” the TRA report said. The automobile brand Jeep is next in the list, followed by LIC life insurance which is a PSU.

Global e-commerce behemoth Amazon is the fourth on the TRA list and the only e-commerce platform in India which enjoys customer confidence among the top 20 total brand names. Steve Jobs’ Apple iPhone is just behind Amazon. Also in the list are mobile phone maker Samsung, consumer electronics provider LG, Aviva Life Insurance, automobile company Maruti Suzuki and State Bank Of India.

In the top 20 list, seven brands of Indian origin, five from the US, two from South Korea and Japan, and one each from UK and Canada featured. Last year, Samsung had beaten every other brand to be throned as the most trusted Indian name.

