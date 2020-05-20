Airtel looks to generate meaningful revenue streams from digital offerings

In the B2B area also, the company has leveraged digital platform to drive new streams of revenue.

Bharti Airtel is looking to generate meaningful revenue streams from its digital offerings in the next 12 months as it looks to position itself as a combination of technology and telecom firm. As per Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), the company has built a digital team of almost 1,200 people over the last three years and has apps like Airtel Thanks, Wynk, X Stream and retail app Mitra, among others, under its portfolio.

“I believe we have now scaled our capabilities substantially. We have over 150 million monthly active users across our digital assets – Airtel Thanks, Wynk or X Stream. We have over 1.1 million retailers transacting and making payments every day on our Mitra App,” Vittal said during the post results investor call.

To a query about monetisation of digital assets, Vittal said the company is looking at generating revenue streams from the platform in the coming 12 months. He added that though technology is at the heart of Airtel and it has a vast pool of talent, the company will continue to position itself as technology and telecom firm. He was reacting to a query about Reliance Jio being termed as a technology major post the Facebook deal rather than a telecom firm.

Further utilising its digital assets, the company has been partnering with several companies and is also doing pilots for several services. “We will leverage our platform to drive growth for Zee, Star, Eros, Hoichoi, Amazon, Netlix, HDFC, Axa, Apollo and a wide number of start-ups,” Vittal added.

In the B2B area also, the company has leveraged digital platform to drive new streams of revenue. Vittal said the company has built data centre business that serves several large Indian and global technology companies. “We have also built strong partnerships in the work from home area, in cyber security services, in IoT and in delivering cloud services. Our roster of partners includes Cisco, Zoom, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Google, Microsoft and Amazon in addition to many innovative start-ups,” he added.