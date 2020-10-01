Airtel launches security services with Rs 100 crore investment for biz users

“Data will reside at the centre during scrubbing as our partners will bring their services here,” said Harmeen Mehta, CIO, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel Secure, a suite of cyber security solutions for business customers. Along with this, the telco has also announced the opening of a new security intelligence centre in NCR, at a cost of Rs 100 crore, with full ownership.

The centre and service have been under development for the last one and a half years and Airtel Secure has completed beta testing. Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, said, “The Indian cyber security market is estimated to cross $13 billion by 2025 and we have partnered with Cisco, Radware, VMware and Forecepoint to implement the services. We will continue to invest in the centre as the business grows”.

The services will focus on end point protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more. However, the CEO did not give any estimate on the ROI/ revenue share from the operations of Airtel Secure and the security intelligence centre.

“So far data scrubbing has been carried out in centres that are located outside Indian border. Our centre will ensure Indian data is not taken outside India.

“Data will reside at the centre during scrubbing as our partners will bring their services here,” said Harmeen Mehta, CIO, Bharti Airtel.

The centre will run on advanced technologies and AI / ML tools to mitigate potential threats. This facility will offer its tracking services to businesses of all sizes — from large enterprises to small and medium businesses on a 24/7 basis. “We will continue to invest in the centre in all forms as the business expands,” added Vittal.