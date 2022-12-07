Airtel launches common international roaming plans

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched World Pass, its range of common international roaming plans for consumers to travel across 184 countries without need for separate mobile plans. The telecom operator revised its offering to remove confusion among consumers in choosing international roaming plans and to bank on the surge in international travel.

As part of the offerings, the plans in the prepaid segment start from `649 with a validity of one day and 500 MB data. The highest prepaid plan is of `2,997 and a validity of 365 days and data allowance of 2 GB. In the postpaid segment, the company is offering unlimited data with plans starting from `649 and going as high as `14,999.

“This (World Pass) offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over,” said Shashwat Sharma, director of consumer business at Bharti Airtel.

Apart from the special packs and data and voice benefits, the telecom operator will also provide its customers a 24/7 call centre support on call and WhatsApp chat.