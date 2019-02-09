Airtel Kenya agrees to merge operations with Telkom Kenya

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 5:10 AM

The combined entity will become a strong No. 2 operator in terms of both revenues and subscribers in Kenya with a 31% customer market share.

Airtel Kenya, Telkom Kenya, airtel customer market share, Airtel AfricaFinancial performance of Airtel Africa continues to improve after turning positive in terms of net profit and operating free cash flow over the last several quarters.

Bharti Airtel’s subsidiary Airtel Kenya has signed an agreement with Telkom Kenya to merge their respective mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses in Kenya and will operate as a combined entity named ‘Airtel- Telkom’.
The combined entity will become a strong No. 2 operator in terms of both revenues and subscribers in Kenya with a 31% customer market share.

“As per the agreement, both the partners will combine their operations in Kenya and establish an entity with enhanced scale, operational efficiency and strategic brand presence,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement. The finalisation and closure of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities. “The entity will invest in networks to further accelerate roll out of future technologies. The Enterprise and Carrier Services businesses should benefit from a larger fibre footprint and an increased number of enterprise customers — including both large corporations and SMEs who would have access to a diverse portfolio of world-class solutions,” the statement added.

Also read| Airtel DTH customer alert! Watch India versus New Zealand T20 match on Star Sports for free

Financial performance of Airtel Africa continues to improve after turning positive in terms of net profit and operating free cash flow over the last several quarters. For the third quarter ending December 31, 2018, Airtel Africa’s revenue grew by 11.2% on a year-on-year basis. Consequently, EBITDA margin has expanded by 1.7% Y-o-Y and stood at 37.2% for the quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airtel Kenya agrees to merge operations with Telkom Kenya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition