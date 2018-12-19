Airtel, Jio, Vodafone customers face huge call drop problem; check which one is worst of the three

All three big telecom networks Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have rampant call drops causing trouble for customers.

Call drop is a huge problem; despite warnings from the telecom regulator, the problem persists even after years. All three big telecom networks Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have rampant call drops causing trouble for customers. A survey has shown that 56% of telco users face severe call connect and call drop problems.

“Consumers have been struggling to get a clear signal and many have admitted to running around the room and to balconies to find those divine ‘5 network bars’ on their phone,” the survey conducted by LocalCircles said.

Of the three biggest networks, maximum Airtel customers said that they faced call drop problems, followed by Vodafone. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio also has call drop problem but comparatively lower than the other two networks.

According to a report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), except for Reliance Jio, other telecom operators failed to meet the call-drop benchmark in tests conducted on highways and on rail routes. 37% Airtel users said that they faced call connect and drops frequently. Airtel was followed by Vodafone with 32% users facing call drops and Jio with 27% users witnessing the problem.

Moreover, 30% telecom users said that they are forced to make data/WiFi calls frequently as they face call drops. Since May this year, the situation has deteriorated, the survey revealed. Earlier, 20% of telco users said that they made 1 in 5 calls via data/ WiFi, while now the number of users switching to data/Wifi has increased to 30%.