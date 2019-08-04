Airtel is not looking to differentiate with Paytm, PhonePe to boost ARPU, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Airtel’s ARPU stood at Rs 129 in the June quarter up from Rs 105 in the same quarter last year. (Reuters)

Airtel is not looking to differentiate with Paytm and PhonePe since they are a channel, just a wallet as they also distribute Airtel’s recharges, according to its CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director Gopal Vittal. “In the case of Paytm, it’s a wallet, or in the case of PhonePe, it’s just a kind of a UPI platform, which the apps sit on top of the UPI platform with an underlying bank account. So we don’t see that as a competition,” Gopal Vittal said during the Q1 2020 post-earnings’ conference call on Friday.

Gopal Vittal was responding to an analyst’s question (in the backdrop of improving APRUs for Airtel) on the differentiation that Airtel Thanks app — Airtel’s mobile recharge app has with respect to Paytm and PhonePe that offer cashback and discounts. “Think of it as a storefront. You go to that retail shop and actually recharge. You recharge on PhonePe. You might recharge on Flipkart. You might recharge on Amazon or in Paytm. These are kind of store frontiers, as we see it. Some of them are wallets, but they’re kind of masquerading as storefronts, which is fine,” said Vittal.

Airtel’s ARPU stood at Rs 129 in the June quarter up from Rs 105 in the same quarter last year while its customer base was 2.34 million at the end of 30th June 2019 from Homes business. The company had last year announced minimum recharge plan of Rs 35 to flush out inactive users from its network that led to an erosion of customers from 332 million to 281 million in Q4 2019 but that also led to an increase in its APRU.

Airtel, in facts, wants to partner with everybody to ensure that it gets recharges and payments through all of them even as it is also focused on driving the same through its Airtel Thanks app. Moreover, “when we get incremental business coming from these online platforms, you do see a reduction in cost because there is a lower channel commission online than happens off-line because it’s a distribution infrastructure with the distributor and a retailer and so on,” said Gopal Vittal.