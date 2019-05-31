Airtel is making more money per user as average revenue increases; still not enough, says MD

Sunil Bharti Mittal\u2019s Airtel is making more money per user now with its average revenue increasing to Rs 123, Bharti Airtel announced in its quarterly results on Thursday. However, the same still falls behind the sustainable levels in the telecom industry, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal said. \u201cThe year has ended on a positive note with 4th quarter ARPU increasing\u201d, said Gopal Vittal, adding that it is not enough. The telecom company, which has been facing severe competition from rival Reliance Jio, has also been losing out on its subscribers lately along with the industry leader Vodafone-Idea. Key takeaways Airtel has reported\u00a0consolidated total revenue of Rs 20,602 crore for the quarter ending in March, which is 6.6% on a yearly basis. With net profit for the Jan-Mar quarter at Rs 107 crore, the company's profits have risen compared to the previous Q3 FY19 in which it generated Rs 86 crore. It had also made Rs 83 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018. However, the telecom company\u2019s India revenue has spiked by 3.4% and Africa revenues by 9.8%. The company which also operates in Africa has said that the consolidated mobile data and voice traffic grew 137% and 23% respectively, on a yearly basis. Airtel\u2019s global numbers According to Bharti Airtel\u2019s quarterly release, the company has over 40 crore users across 16 countries. Airtel\u2019s various services include telecom operations in India, South Asia and Africa, digital TV services and Airtel business. Airtel\u2019s telecom services alone account to over 38 crore subscriptions. Speaking on the Africa numbers, Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa Airtel Ltd, said that the Africa growth story remains strong with the full year witnessing a 12.0 % revenue growth. He added that the increase comes on the back of a robust data traffic growth of 73%. The Africa MD of Airtel Ltd also announced an overall CapEx spend of $630 million.