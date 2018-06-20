Airtel is giving 100% cashback offer on this recharge plan – Check details and how to avail



Airtel in a bid to regain its dominance in the telecom market has rolled out an attractive offer for its users. The offer is for prepaid users and can be availed on ‘My Airtel App’. The telecom company is giving a 100 per cent cashback on prepaid recharges on My Airtel App. On recharge of Rs 399, customers will get Rs 400 as cashback.

Here is how you can avail the 100 per cent cashback:

– Open ‘My Airtel App’.

– Choose for the Rs 399 pack.

– Eight digital coupons of Rs 50 each (worth Rs 400) will be credited to the customer’s account.

– On the next recharge of Rs 399, the customer applies one digital coupon worth Rs 50. S/he would only have to pay Rs 349 for the recharge pack after using the coupon.

Note: Customer can apply each of the remaining digital coupons during subsequent recharges of Rs 399 or above and they would get a discount of Rs 50 on the pack each time.

Rs 399 pack:

Under the Rs 399 plan, prepaid customers will get 1.4 GB data/day and unlimited calls (local, STD and national roaming). Apart from this customers will also get 100 local and STD messages per day. The plan is available for 70 days.

Other Airtel plans:

Rs 448 pack: Under the Rs 448 plan, prepaid customers will get 1.4 GB data/day and unlimited calls (local, STD and national roaming). Apart from this customers will also get 100 local and STD messages per day. The plan is available for 82 days.

Rs 995 pack: Under this plan, customers will get 1GB data/month, Unlimited Calls (Local+STD+National Roaming) and 100 Local+STD SMS/day for 180 days.

Rs 249 pack: Under this plan, prepaid customers will get 2GB data/day, Unlimited Calls (Local+STD+National Roaming) and 100 Local+STD SMS/day for 28 days.

Rs 499 pack: Under this plan, prepaid customers will get 2GB data/day, Unlimited Calls (Local+STD+National Roaming) and 100 Local+STD SMS/day for 82 days.