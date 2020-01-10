Airtel is a million users ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in this calling service

Airtel said that the service can now be accessed by its mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel crossed one million user mark on the newly launched Wi-Fi Calling service while competitor Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has just entered the segment. Airtel was the first telecom operator to introduce Voice over Wi-Fi in India and its service is supported by over 100 smartphones. “The new technology has dramatically improved indoor network experience for Airtel mobile customers through seamless coverage,” Airtel said in a statement on Friday. The service is available to Airtel mobile customers across the country. Airtel said that the service can now be accessed by its mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network.

Explaining the functioning of Voice over Wi-Fi, Airtel said that the service uses “Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network.” Airtel does not charge for calls made by Wi-Fi Calling and no extra SIM card or application is needed to make calls.

How to make Wi-Fi calls?

In order to start making Wi-Fi calls, one needs to check the device compatibility first. The same can be done via the service provider’s website. If the device is compatible, the operating system needs to be upgraded to the latest version. Following this, under mobile phone Settings, click Switch On Wi-Fi Calling to start making calls.

Meanwhile, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani also rolled out voice and video calls over WiFi networks at his Reliance Jio network recently. The same does not attract extra cost and is a nation-wide launch. Reliance Jio has been testing the service for a few months now, the company said in a statement. By the newly launched facility, customers of Reliance Jio can continue making voice and video calls using a WiFi network, instead of using Jio VoLTE network. While Bharti Airtel’s service is supported by 100 sets, Reliance Jio services is supported by 150 handset models.