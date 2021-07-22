Airtel, Intel tie up for 5G technology in India

As members of the O-RAN alliance, Airtel and Intel will work for developing a range of Make in India 5G solutions and enabling telecom infrastructure in the country through local partners. O-RAN will be an area of tremendous innovation and creativity in the coming years.

Bharti Airtel will be partnering with US chipmaker Intel for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network (vRAN/O-RAN) technologies. The collaboration is part of Airtel’s 5G roadmap for the country and the company is transforming its network to allow customers to reap the benefits of next-gen technologies.

Once 5G comes, there are endless possibilities like cloud gaming, virtual/augmented reality etc, becoming an everyday experience. Airtel is the first telco in India to demonstrate 5G over a live network and is conducting 5G trials in major cities.

Earlier, Reliance Jio has also partnered with Intel for 5G network deployment.

As members of the O-RAN alliance, Airtel and Intel will work for developing a range of Make in India 5G solutions and enabling telecom infrastructure in the country through local partners. O-RAN will be an area of tremendous innovation and creativity in the coming years.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel said, “Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel’s mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India’s potential as a global 5G hub”.

Led by affordable smartphones and the lowest data tariffs globally, India has the world’s second-largest internet population at over 620 million, as per IAMAI – Kantar Cube. The country’s active internet user base is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025. The advent of 5G will further deepen the digital adoption through a range of industrial and customer use cases.

Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, Network Platforms Group said, “Being able to digitally power the vibrant population of India’s connected users requires scalable and agile networks that can evolve to address the growing demands of its users. Airtel is delivering their next-generation enhanced network with a breadth of Intel technology”.