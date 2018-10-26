Airtel beats estimates with Rs 119-crore profit, gain of Rs 1,013 crore helps in 23% rise in net

The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel was on Thursday was able to beat analysts estimates by posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 119 crore during the July-September quarter, up 22.69% compared to the preceding quarter, on the back of a Rs 1,013-crore exceptional gain largely on account of creation of deferred tax asset in DTH partially offset by charge towards network refarming/upgradation programme during the quarter. Before this exceptional gain, the company posted a net loss of `965 crore, wider than Rs 300 crore (before exceptional gain) in the preceding quarter.

Bloomberg consensus estimates had pegged the company’s consolidated net loss at Rs 828 crore.

The competitive pressure on the company since the commercial launch of Reliance Jio which has led to a tariff war continues unabated and was reflected in the earnings of the India business, where it posted a net loss of Rs 1,646 crore, wider than the Rs 940-crore loss it posted in the preceding quarter.

The India mobile services revenue were also down 2.18% sequentially at Rs 10,252 crore, while India revenues, which comprise almost 74% of the total revenue, declined 0.07% to Rs 14,919 crore.

Bharti is getting hurt due to downtrading to the most competitive bundled plans which see high usage but low realisation. Though some uptrading has started but not yet in a meaningful way to mitigate the impact of downtrading. Further, during the quarter it had to take steps to retain its high value customers which hurt realisations.

Consolidated revenues during the quarter grew 1.70% on a sequential basis to Rs 20,422 crore, which was above expectations. Ebitda at Rs 6,343 crore was down 7.23% compared to the preceding quarter and below estimates, while margin was 31.1% against 34% in the preceding quarter, again below estimates.

Bharti Airtel’s MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal, said, “Led by our focus on quality customers through simplified pricing and content partnerships, average revenue per user (Arpu) decline has moderated in this quarter. We remain focused on driving quality base growth with value adding propositions for our customers”.

On key metrics, blended Arpu at Rs 101 was down 4.5% on a sequential basis and minutes of usage per customer for voice decreased by 1.1% to 694 minutes. Total minutes on network jumped 1.3% to 6,93,061 million on a sequential basis. The increase is much slower this quarter. Total data volume rose 23.7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 26,60,297 million Mbs. Data usage per customer also jumped 17.2% to 9,221 Mbs on a sequential basis.