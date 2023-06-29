scorecardresearch
Airtel April user addition lowest in five years

Telecom operator adds only 76,328 subscribers

Written by Jatin Grover
The company added its highest April number— 90,000 users—in  Assam, followed by  Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal. (Image: FE)

India’s second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel in April added 76,328 mobile users—its lowest monthly addition in five years—according to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Meanwhile,  Reliance Jio added over three million wireless users in the month, largely due to subscriber loss by Vodafone Idea. The reason for the lowest addition of users by Airtel can be attributed to SIM consolidation by subscribers at lower level, owing to an increase in base level tariff hikes by the company, according to analysts.

After increasing the base level tariffs in two circles by 57% to Rs 155 from Rs 99, the company extended the tariff hikes to all 22 circles in March.However, Airtel has retained its top position in 10 circles, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (East), Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Data shows that the company is the only private telecom operator that has gained wireless subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai and Northeast in April.  The company added its highest April number— 90,000 users—in  Assam, followed by  Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal. 

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 02:30 IST

