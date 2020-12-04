Airtel adds maximum mobile users in September

Vodafone Idea comes at third position with a subscriber base of 295.49 million, followed by BSNL, which has 118.89 million customers.

For the second month in a row, Bharti Airtel has added the maximum number of wireless subscribers at 3.77 million in September, followed by Reliance Jio, which added 1.46 million customers. Vodafone Idea continues losing spree with a loss of 4.65 million subscribers.

When it comes to wireless broadband (4G) customers, the gap between Airtel and Jio has expanded in terms of net additions. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, in September, Airtel added 6.96 million wireless broadband customers, who are primarily 4G users, while Jio added 1.46 million 4G users. Vodafone Idea though lost about 70,000 wireless broadband users. Even state-run BSNL added 1.13 million wireless broadband users.

It must be mentioned that Jio is a pure-play 4G operator while Airtel offers 2G, 3G and 4G services. Airtel, however, has started discontinuing 3G services in most of the circles and the next few months, no 3G will be offered by the company across the country.

As of September 2020, Jio is the top mobile operator with a subscriber base of 404.12 million, followed by Bharti Airtel, which has 326.61 million customers. Vodafone Idea comes at third position with a subscriber base of 295.49 million, followed by BSNL, which has 118.89 million customers.

In terms of wireless broadband users, Jio’s base stood at 404.13 million, followed by Airtel at 163.41 million, Vodafone Idea at 119.84 million. The market for 4G users is getting heated up as mobile operators try to add and upgrade more users. Currently, there are around 350 million 2G users, primarily on the networks of Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Idea.