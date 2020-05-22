Airtel acquires stake in AI-focussed start-up, what will change for customers

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Gurgaon-based AI-focused start-up Voicezen for an undisclosed amount.

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Gurgaon-based AI-focused start-up Voicezen for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition has been made by the company under its Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme. Voicezen has been working on developing advanced solutions that leverage machine learning, AI, speech to text and voice technologies to offer real-time analytics to help brands serve customers better. Airtel has said it will start generating revenue streams from digital assets in 12 months. Currently, around 1,200 employees are working in the digital platforms of Airtel.

The investment will give Airtel preferred access to Voicezen’s technologies, which can be deployed across its customer touch points in multiple languages. These intelligent solutions will offer real-time analytics and insights to make Airtel’s conversations with its customers more engaging and frictionless and enable faster resolution. It will also allow Airtel to make contextual offers to customers based on real-time conversations.

Voicezen is the third start-up to become a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme. By becoming a part of this Programme, Voicezen will get the opportunity to deploy its technologies on a massive scale and work closely with Airtel on developing India-first platforms of the future.