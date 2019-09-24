Airspace closure should not be based on whims of any member state: SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh

Budget carrier SpiceJet lost Rs 30.7 crore till July 20, while IndiGo lost Rs 25.1 crore till May 31. (Representational image)

Indian carriers appear to be jittery over heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan amid concerns that a partial closure of Pakistan’s airspace would hit their bottomline.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s Cabinet has reportedly partially closed its airspace to India.

At the United Nations Climate Summit in New York, Ajay Singh, CMD of SpiceJet, said: “We must make sure that such decisions are not dependent on the whims and fancies of any member [state]. Closing airspace results in airlines not only burning more fuel but also results in higher carbon emissions.”

In February, Pakistan had denied overflying rights to India over its airspace following rising tension between the two neighbouring countries. The restrictions were subsequently relaxed in July.

Air India’s internal estimates assume a near two-hour flight delay, with an additional expense of around `3-4 crore per day if Pakistan closes its airspace again, a person with knowledge of the matter said. In a parliamentary response in July, Hardeep Puri, minister of civil aviation, stated that Indian airlines lost nearly Rs 550 crore due to the Pakistan’s airspace closure between February and July. Air India suffered the most, losing `491 crore till July 2.

Budget carrier SpiceJet lost Rs 30.7 crore till July 20, while IndiGo lost Rs 25.1 crore till May 31. GoAir, which currently operates one route over the Pakistani airspace, had lost Rs 2.1 crore till June 20.

“Several Central Asian airlines as well as those providing connectivity to Europe and the United States from Southeast Asia were forced to cancel their flights to India due to the ban by our neighbour recently,” Singh added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan refused the use of its airspace for flights of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Pakistan too stands to lose financially from closing its airspace. In July, the country’s civil aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, had acknowledged that Pakistan lost over $50 million (Pakistani `8.5 billion) since February.