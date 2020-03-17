Airlines seek relief, ask for 30% cut in this major cost to survive coronavirus

Many countries, including India, have imposed restrictions on flights to and from various other nations, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Representative image)

With the rise of coronavirus cases across the globe, air passenger growth has come to a halt amid travel restrictions. To survive the blow to the aviation industry, the Board of Airlines Representatives in India (BALR) has sought a 30% reduction in aeronautical charges for the next six months, PTI reported. The same, if implemented, will be a temporary relief to the industry which is slowly running out of cash. In fact, according to industry advisor CAPA, many airlines are looking at bankruptcy by the end of the May if coronavirus persists. The airline industry is under tremendous pressure and at least one carrier has already collapsed due to demand slump.

The cash reserves of many airlines are running low as there is a steep decline in passenger numbers. “Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and what flights there are operate much less than half full,” CAPA said in a statement on March 16. In India, the fall in passenger traffic could be drastic with another research report saying that passenger traffic is likely to decline by up to 50% till at least June. “We expect a significant negative growth in monthly domestic traffic which can go as high as 50% at least up to June, depending on the severity of the outbreak in India in the near term,” rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research said this week.

India’s aviation industry is not the only one suffering because of the coronavirus outbreak. As China’s economy remains closed, supplies for various manufacturing industries are also drying up posing a threat to local manufacturing. The coronavirus has so far infected 125 people in India and has claimed three lives in the country so far.