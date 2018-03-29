Airlines’ passenger traffic growth is a competing sector’s gift to the aviation industry

UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme may add nearly 1.3 million new passenger seats in the coming years. (Reuters)

Failure of railways to deliver efficient alternatives to cater to demands of passengers is helping aviation sector to grow, CARE report says. In addition, the fares being offered by airlines priced at par with the rail tickets between selective destinations is most likely to expand the proportion of domestic to international passengers in the coming few years, the report added. Furthermore, lowering cost of travelling by air and surging middle-income population bodes well for the aviation sector. CARE also expects the government’s UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme that aims to connect tier-3 and 4 cities to larger metro cities and also provide affordable air travel to large number of people to add nearly 1.3 million new passenger seats are expected to be added in the coming years.This makes prospects brighter for country’s aviation sector.

Despite sector’s potential market size expected to grow manifold its market size, there remains a serious concern. The domestic airlines may have been booking profits in the last few years backed by low crude oil prices, any surge in its cost may affect the prospects. ATF price rise is inevitable as the crude oil price is hardening up. Airlines may be forced to pass on fuel costs to the customers which may affect consumer demand, CARE said. From the current $65-70 levels, a rise of 20 percent may bring down the operating margins (OPM) to 4-6 percent levels for airlines.

Similar to fiscal year 2017, crude oil prices observed a rise which affected the margins of the airlines and same is expected to continue as crude prices may harden up. Since ATF prices are rising steadily, maintaining operation margins becomes difficult in a low fare market, CARE said. The research firm expects that passenger traffic may double in the coming 5 years at a growth rate of 14-15 percent per year.