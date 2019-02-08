Airlines owe Rs 2,760 crore to Airport Authority of India for various services

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 6:25 AM

Domestic carriers owe Rs 2,448.4 crore while foreign airlines’ dues stand at Rs 312.2 crore till January 2019, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha told parliament. The extent of dues doesn’t include penal interest for delay in payments.

Airlines have outstanding dues of around Rs 2,760 crore to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on account of services like check-in counters, parking and landing charges.

Domestic carriers owe Rs 2,448.4 crore while foreign airlines’ dues stand at Rs 312.2 crore till January 2019, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha told parliament. The extent of dues doesn’t include penal interest for delay in payments.

Other heads of payments to the airport custodian includes ticketing counters and air navigation services.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has dues of over Rs 105 crore against a security deposit of Rs 124 crore. The AAI usually issues demand notice when the airline dues cross 80 percent threshold of its security. The minister said the authority has taken up the matter with SpiceJet for clearing the dues.

In November last year, the AAI had served a notice to Gurgaon-based SpiceJet to deposit Rs 20 crore to partially clear its dues.

Wadia group-owned GoAir has dues to the tune of Rs 20 crore. Now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owed AAI Rs 295 on account of airport charges including penalty of around Rs 120 crore.

