Airline to add 11 Boeing 737Max aircraft in 2018-19

Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways will add 11 Boeing 737Max aircraft to its fleet by the end of this financial year, the airline said on Thursday in a post-earnings call. Jet also expects that there will be a firming of ticket prices that will happen over the next couple of months, impacting positively the current depressed yields and relieving margin pressures. The airline will continue to control its non-fuel related costs and also manage its debt.

Jet, which is the second largest carrier by the number of passengers it flies, on Wednesday posted a whopping Rs 1,040-crore loss during the January-March quarter on the back of surging Brent crude prices, which saw its fuel cost increase by Rs 366 crore in FY18, a weakening rupee due to which there was a mark-to-market losses of Rs 156 crore in Q4 versus a loss Rs 54 crore in Q4FY17, and a one-time maintenance charge of Rs 253 crore, which the airline said will be recurring on account of engine maintenance of nine its wide-body aircraft.

The airline, which saw a flat revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) at Rs 4.12 as yields remain depressed with fuel prices rising but fares not rising commensurately, expects fares to firm up in a couple of months.

“From a Jet Airways perspective, the airline’s management is not losing sleep over pricing. India’s aviation industry is maturing much faster and there will be pricing equilibrium. At the end of the day we do not want to be the victims of the market and will control costs that are within our control,” said Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dub.

Jet said that it is insulated to a large extent from the price elasticity, as a segment of passengers — the corporate segment or the premium segment — is much larger compared with its competitors and this is relatively a less price sensitive segment.

The airline management assured that recent industrial turmoil and subsequent change in top management of one of its partners, European carrier Air France-KLM, has had no negative impact. “With Air France-KLM we have had a 20% increase in premium load factor and have seen corporate and premium market strengthening to Europe with wonderful impact on RASK and overall impact on traffic between India and Europe,” Dube said.

Commenting on its Gulf operations, where Jet deploys 20% of its international capacity and has seen yield pressure over the past couple of years, the airline management said it is seeing recovery on certain markets in the Gulf but there is no sustained recovery, and it might take a few more quarters for the airline to see that happen.

Jet, which is aggressively targeting paring of its debt, said it has been able to reduce it by Rs 3,000 crore and will continue to focus on measures to further reduce it, but sees that there will be a blip in these efforts for this quarter and the next two quarters in its strategy. Jet has a gross debt of Rs 8,424 crore, of which Rs 2,054 crore is aircraft-related debt and 65% of its debt is in dollar denominations.

Jet will continue its focus on savings on non-fuel CASK costs, where it has achieved 12-15 % with FY17 as base.“We will continue to focus on reduction in non-fuel related CASK and have identified areas, where we will take a deeper cut on costs and also with international partnering with Air France-KLM and Etihad we want to improve yields in those markets as well,” said Amit Agarwal, deputy CEO and CFO, Jet Airways.

