Airline foray? Adani Group may bid for Jet Airways

By: | Updated: March 31, 2019 4:33 AM

The Adanis had looked at investing in budget carrier SpiceJet about five years back, when the then promoter, Kalanithi Maran, was scouting for a buyer as the Marans wanted to exit the business.

Adani Group, Jet Airways, Jet Airways bidding process, Etihad airways, Naresh Goyal, Anita Goyal, SpiceJet The lenders are to initiate the bidding process and call for expression of interest to bid for the airline by April 9.

The Adani Group is likely to bid for Jet Airways as the airline goes through a bidding process to get a new investor in April, two sources close to the development told FE. The group, with interests in logistics, energy and agriculture, made a foray into airports in February, winning all six bids for operating regional airports under the PPP mode.
The Jet Airways board had approved a management change in a board meet held on March 25, giving operational control to a bank-led interim management committee, as promoters Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board with immediate effect. The lenders are to initiate the bidding process and call for expression of interest to bid for the airline by April 9. The last date for submission of bids is April 30.

While the Adanis have made an entry into the airport business by winning all six financial bids for airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore and Guwahati airports in February, they had tested the waters earlier too for investing in airlines.

Also read| How Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani is betting on startups to become new e-commerce juggernaut, take on Amazon, Flipkart

The Adanis had looked at investing in budget carrier SpiceJet about five years back, when the then promoter, Kalanithi Maran, was scouting for a buyer as the Marans wanted to exit the business.

The Adanis have an aviation company based out of Gujarat. In February 2018, one of the Adani kin picked up stake in the Capt Gopinath-promoted regional airline, Air Deccan. The Goyals, as reported by FE, had tapped the Adanis recently for investing in Jet Airways when the interim funding to be made by Jet’s foreign joint venture partner, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, was getting delayed. Etihad eventually might exit its India investment. An Adani group spokesperson responding to an FE query with: “The Adani Group denies rumours of talks with Jet Airways. The speculations are baseless.”

However, an airline executive not wanting to be identified, said: “The Adanis have been interested in aviation for sometime now. After bidding aggressively for the airports, it’s not a surprise that they might look at an airline. They had earlier looked at SpiceJet too, but it did not materialise.”

Jet Airways, operating just 35 of its 119 aircraft fleet, is looking to ramp up operations and get a portion of its 54 grounded aircraft released from leasing firms as it awaits an interim funding of Rs 1,500 crore from lenders.
The airline executives, including CEO Vinay Dube, in a meeting with the ministry of civil aviation on March 27 had assured the government that it will operate 75 aircraft by April-end and not allow the fleet size to go below the current level of 35. It will be submitting a fresh flight plan to the government soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airline foray? Adani Group may bid for Jet Airways
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition