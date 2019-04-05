Airfares in India see sharp rise in last few months; MAX planes grounding worsens situation, says Fitch report

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 5:30 PM

Low cost carrier SpiceJet, Indonesia's Lion Air and Singapore's SilkAir are among the Asian airlines that have grounded 737 MAX planes following a deadly crash of the aircraft in Ethiopia that killed 157 people last month.

Airfares in India, Boeing 737 MAX planes, Fitch Ratings, 737 MAX planes, IndiGo, Jet Airways, 737 MAX jetsAirlines that do not rely on 737 MAX planes may benefit as competitors struggle to replace their grounded fleet with other models, for which leasing rates are likely to increase, pushing airfares upwards, it added. (IE)

Airfares in India have been rising in the last few months due to tight supply and the situation has worsened with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes, according to a Fitch report. Fitch Ratings also said the impact of the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft on airline operations and airfares in Asia has been largely muted so far, but could worsen from the second quarter of this year due to a seasonal pick-up in travel demand. Jet Airways grounding planes due to financial woes, SpiceJet suspending operations of its 737 MAX planes and IndiGo curtailing flights during the period from mid-February to March have adversely impacted overall capacity in terms of traffic demand.

Also read: IOC cuts Jet Airways’ lifeline: No fuel to airline from Friday amid non payment issues

Low cost carrier SpiceJet, Indonesia’s Lion Air and Singapore’s SilkAir are among the Asian airlines that have grounded 737 MAX planes following a deadly crash of the aircraft in Ethiopia that killed 157 people last month. “The Indian aviation market, however, has seen a sharp increase in airfares in the last few months due to tight supply, which has been worsened by the suspension of the 737 MAX,” Fitch said in the report on Friday.

Against this backdrop, Fitch said it expects growth in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK) to weaken further until supply increases. RPK, a measure of passenger traffic, decelerated to 12.4 per cent in January, it added. The report noted that Jet Airways, which along with its subsidiary Jet Lite had the second-largest share of the domestic market until January 2019, has been steadily losing market share as it has been forced to shrink its operating fleet due to financial troubles.

“Market leader IndiGo cancelled around 30 flights per day (2 per cent of total) from around the middle of February until March, with industry participants highlighting pilot shortage as a key reason. “SpiceJet was then forced to ground its 737 MAX jets, which form around 15 per cent of its fleet,” Fitch said.

Airlines that do not rely on 737 MAX planes may benefit as competitors struggle to replace their grounded fleet with other models, for which leasing rates are likely to increase, pushing airfares upwards, it added. Further, the report, dated April 4, said 737 MAX planes are an important part of the fleet expansion strategy of several airlines, such as Lion Air, SpiceJet and VietJet Air, in the growing markets of Asia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airfares in India see sharp rise in last few months; MAX planes grounding worsens situation, says Fitch report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition