Airfare deals: How to save up to Rs 10,000 on flight tickets this summer

Planning to travel to your favourite destination to beat the heat? And want to achieve that without burning a hole in your pocket? As a globetrotter, you would know that summer means expensive airfare with prices of domestic destinations faring more than average. But, travel companies and airliners have started sale offers at enticing prices. MakeMyTrip is offering flat Rs 1000 discount on domestic flights, whereas Cleartrip is offering Rs 3000 cashback, up to Rs 2,500 cashback on bookings during weekends and also up to Rs 10,000 cashback on flights booked from the website with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Similarly, airliners like Air Asia and banks like SBI and ICICI are also offering great deals with off up to Rs 1000 on domestic flight ticket sales.

Here are some of the best offered deals listed:

MakeMyTrip offers on domestic flights:

1. Up to Rs 1000 instant discount on domestic flights. Exclusive deal on purchase of tickets with SBI Credit Cards. The offer is valid till 11:59 pm on May 27, 2018. Use coupon code MMTSBI to avail the offer.

2. MMT is offering Zero Cancellation Charge on flight bookings on using ICICI Net Banking. Receive your Zero Cancellation refund within 21 days if you decide to cancel your flight 24 hours before takeoff.

3. The travel planner is also offering Rs 2000 instant discount if you book for 4 or more passengers. The offer is valid for domestic flight bookings made till 11:59 pm 31 July, 2018. Use coupon code FLYMORE to avail the discount.

4. Get Rs 1200 discount on domestic bookings made through RBL Bank Credit Cards every Sunday. The offer is valid till today 11:59 pm. Use coupon code RBLMMT to avail the offer.

Cleartrip offers on domestic flights:

1. Domestic flight bookings through Cleartrip may get you Rs 3000 cashback. The offer is valid till May 31, 2018. Use code CTSAVE to avail the offer.

2. The website is also offering up to Rs.2,800 instant savings on Domestic One-way/ Roundtrip Flights & Hotels booked on Cleartrip with HSBC Credit Cards. The offer is valid on transactions made every Friday.

3. If you wish to book a domestic roundtrip flight using coupon code CTWOW, you will get up to Rs 2,500 cashback. The offer is valid till May 28 (2pm)

4. Massive Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Domestic/International Flights and hotels booked on Cleartrip with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Transactions made on every Saturday and Sunday are valid. The offer will be offered till September 30, 2018. Use coupon CTWKNDHDFC to avail offer.

Yatra offers on domestic flights:

1. Yatra is offering discount upto Rs 1000 on domestic flight bookings. This offer is only valid between 12-06:00 pm today, May 27, 2018. Use code APP27MAY to avail offer.

2. Yatra is also offering Rs 800 if you make domestic flight bookins through PayPal. Booking of Rs 4000 is needed to avail the offer. The offer is valid till 27 May, 2018.

AirAsia domestic flight offers:

AirAsia is offering flight bookings to Bengaluru, Goia, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi at Rs 999. The offer is valid till May 27, 2018. Users can travel between November 1, 2018 to 13 August 2019.

SBI card offers on domestic flights:

SBI is offering Rs 250 instant discount on domestic flights. Use code SBIDF.

HDFC card offers on domestic flights:

Get up to Rs 1000 off and Free Priority Check-in on flights bookings with HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Offer Valid on from 11th Jan to 30 September, 2018. Use Promo Code: HDFC1000

ICICI card offers on domestic flights:

Rs 1,000 off on first domestic hotel booking. Use Promo code ICICYFB1000. Rs 500 off on first domestic flight booking. Use Promo code ICICYFB500