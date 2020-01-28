Airbus strikes anti-corruption deal with France, UK, US

Airbus has been the subject of corruption probes in all three countries over the past several years and said it issued the statement in response to press reports. (Reuters photo)

European aerospace giant Airbus said Tuesday it had reached “agreement in principle” with the French, British and US authorities over corruption investigations. “These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations,” Airbus said in a statement.

“They remain subject to approval by French and UK courts and (the) US court and regulator,” it said. “For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities,” it added.

Airbus has been the subject of corruption probes in all three countries over the past several years and said it issued the statement in response to press reports. Authorities declined to comment on the company’s announcement when contacted by AFP.