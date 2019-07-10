Airbus set to fly past Boeing as biggest plane maker after 737 MAX issue grounds sales

(Image: Reuters)

Boeing is all set to lose its position as the biggest plane maker globally, only to be replaced by arch-rival Airbus, The Wall Street Journal reported. The planemaker, which has undisputedly reigned on top for seven years, is now rapidly losing its jetliners deliveries after the Ethiopian plane crash tragedy. According to the journal, Boeing’s “jetliner deliveries fell by more than a third in the first half of 2019 with the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft.” More than 150 MAX aircraft now stand idle at sites around the United States as they remain undelivered, the report added. On the other hand, European Airbus shipped over 300 aircraft this June and will deliver more in due course.

Boeing: Unchallenged star that fell

Boeing’s bestselling MAX was globally barred from flying passengers about four months ago after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing over 150 people aboard. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX. However, this was not the first plane crash of the Boeing 737 make. Just a few months back, an Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610 had also crashed. Boeing now faces multiple lawsuits from the families of victims.

Post these crashes, air passengers expressed dwindling confidence in getting on the plane again. Further, with the death of new plane sales, the planemaker suffered a $50 billion dent in its market value since it peaked in March.

After denying faults in its make for several months, in May 2019, the planemaker admitted faulty flight simulator software used to train pilots and said that it had to correct it. In a statement, the US-based aerospace company said that it provided additional information to device operators and ensured that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions, without divulging the details like when did it actually become aware of the issues with 737 MAX.

Ripple effect on global carriers

The grounding of the entire Boeing 737 MAX fleet impacted the worldwide carriers as well, as the airlines had to cancel thousands of flights and seek compensation for the same from the planemaker. This even put a slowdown on the decade-long boom that global aviation was enjoying.