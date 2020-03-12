Airbus says India needs 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft over 20 years

By: |
Published: March 12, 2020 4:17:22 PM

Of the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release by the aircraft maker said.

Airbus, india, air transportation in India, cargo aircraft, latest news on airbusOf the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release by the aircraft maker said. (Reuters photo)

India requires 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft over the next 20 years in order to meet the strong demand, Airbus’ latest Indian market forecast said on Thursday. Of the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release by the aircraft maker said.

“About 1,440 aircraft are for growth and 440 to replace aircraft that will be retired,” it said. Taking into account the 440 retirements, India’s existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft would quadrupleto 1,950, the release added. In the next 20 years (2020 to 2038), air transportation in India was expected to be a key enabler and a beneficiary of the economic growth.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airbus says India needs 1880 new passenger cargo aircraft over 20 years
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hotstar confirms it is beta testing Disney+ in India ahead of official launch on March 29
2Amazon increases paid sick leave due to coronavirus
3Monetary transmission improving in retail and SME segments, says RBI