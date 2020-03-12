Airbus says India needs 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft over 20 years

Of the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release by the aircraft maker said.
India requires 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft over the next 20 years in order to meet the strong demand, Airbus’ latest Indian market forecast said on Thursday. Of the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release by the aircraft maker said.
“About 1,440 aircraft are for growth and 440 to replace aircraft that will be retired,” it said. Taking into account the 440 retirements, India’s existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft would quadrupleto 1,950, the release added. In the next 20 years (2020 to 2038), air transportation in India was expected to be a key enabler and a beneficiary of the economic growth.
