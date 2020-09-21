  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airbus reveals concepts of new hydrogen-powered zero-emission aircraft, could enter service by 2035

By: |
September 21, 2020 11:41 PM

"The three concepts - all codenamed "ZEROe" - for a first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircraft include a turbofan design (with capacity of 120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles," said a press release by the aircraft manufacturer.

In India, airlines like IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara and Air India have the Airbus aircraft in their fleet. (Courtesy: Reuters/File Photo)

Airbus on Monday revealed concepts of new hydrogen-powered zero-emission commercial aircraft that could enter service by 2035.

“The three concepts – all codenamed “ZEROe” – for a first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircraft include a turbofan design (with capacity of 120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles,” said a press release by the aircraft manufacturer.

Related News

The turbofan design would be capable of operating trans-continentally and would be powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion, it stated.

At a press briefing, Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director for Airbus India and South Asia, told reporters, “We believe that hydrogen will increasingly become more cost-competitive in the future, because other industries, and not just aviation, will move towards hydrogen power sources.”

The second concept is a turboprop design that can carry up to 100 passengers and is powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, the release stated.

The turboprop design would be capable of travelling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it a perfect option for short-haul trips, it mentioned.

Maillard said, “Obviously, many challenges remain, namely the availability of hydrogen, decarbonisation of the production of hydrogen, and the airworthiness certification of a hydrogen powered aircraft.”

He said airports, for instance, will require significant hydrogen transport and refuelling infrastructure to meet the needs of day-to-day operations.

“We will need to convert our oil and gas network as well to make them suitable for hydrogen,” Malliard said.

“So, it is the beginning of a journey and we are committed to this ambition,” he said.

The third concept is a “blended-wing body” design, which can carry up to 200 passengers. In this design, the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft. It will be able to operate trans-continentally, the release stated.

These three concepts for the “world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft” could enter service by 2035, it stated.

“All of these concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source – an option which Airbus believes holds exceptional promise as a clean aviation fuel and is likely to be a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets,” said the release.

Global aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines across the world are operating a limited number of flights with reduced occupancy rate.

In India, airlines like IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara and Air India have the Airbus aircraft in their fleet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Airbus reveals concepts of new hydrogen-powered zero-emission aircraft could enter service by 2035
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Parliament approves changes in IBC to protect COVID-stressed firms from insolvency
2Snapdeal bets big on vernacular interface as it gears up for festive season
3Micro firms bear maximum Covid brunt; labour, credit, NPA issues more severe than SME, large units