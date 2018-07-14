Airbus inks pacts with three Indian start-ups

NAVBLUE signed up Bengaluru-based Stelae Technologies to enhance aeronautical data services quality and consistency. (Reuters)

As part of French aviation giant Airbus’s accelerator programme Take Off 2018, Airbus subsidiaries NAVBLUE and Aerial have signed agreements with three Indian start-ups. This will help set up a new industry benchmark in aeronautical data services, flight operations and imagery services. This programme is accelerated by Airbus Bizlab India. These partnerships are in addition to those that Airbus signed with Bengaluru-based start-ups Neewee and EFLIGHT in February 2018. This is Season 3 of the accelerator programme, which aligns with the Make in India and Start-up India initiatives.

NAVBLUE signed up Bengaluru-based Stelae Technologies to enhance aeronautical data services quality and consistency. This will enable faster introduction of the next generation fully data-driven and connected EFB (electronic flight bag) solution to the market. NAVBLUE also extended its agreement with EFLIGHT to provide a comprehensive service solution to the Indian business aviation market. The third agreement was signed between Airbus Aerial and Navi Mumbai-based Airpix for a joint go-to market in India to provide geo-analytic solutions and imagery services in the country.

“For the last couple of years I have been convinced with the potential and the quality of entrepreneurs in India. I am pleased to see that all these partnerships between Airbus and Indian start-ups are proving me right,” said Bruno Gutierres, global head, Airbus BizLab, in a press conference. Airbus Bizlab has a community of 2,000 B2B start-ups from India, Southeast Asia and Israel. The company provides mentorship across various domains over a period of six months through the accelerator programme.

As part of the Take Off programme, Airbus BizLab will sponsor two travels to Europe for Indian start-ups in a period of six months. It will also fund up to €50,000 to them for the demonstration of proof of concept.

“NAVBLUE believes in India’s potential for multiple reasons. One is India’s proven capacities for innovation within the IT sector, which is demonstrated perfectly by the start-ups present at the Airbus’ BizLab, with whom we work very closely. Another is the potential of the aerospace industry; India has the world’s fastest-growing domestic airline market,” said Fabrice Villaumé, chief strategy and innovation officer at NAVBLUE, in a press conference. “We are very excited to work with start-ups and SMEs in India to help power this growth, and bring value to the Indian aviation industry with our integrated solutions,” he added.