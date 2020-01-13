Airbus inks contract with city startup for talent acquisition

Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement on Monday.
Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe. Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement on Monday.
Traxofs cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation.
The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said. Traxof solves a real world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the-shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India & South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying.
Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.