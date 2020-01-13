Airbus inks contract with city startup for talent acquisition

The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process. (Reuters)

Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe. Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement on Monday.

Traxofs cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation.

The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said. Traxof solves a real world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the-shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India & South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying.

Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said.