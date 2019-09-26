Airbus enters into pact with Vistara

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, wherein Tata Sons holds 51% stake.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has entered into a contract with full-service carrier Vistara to provide maintenance and engineering services for the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet. The long-term agreement will cover services including supply and repair of component and airworthiness compliance for 62 aircraft, including 23 A320s, currently in Vistara’s fleet.

Under the ‘flight hour services-tailored support package’ agreement, Airbus is expected to provide supply chain management services as well, the company said. Airbus provides maintenance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Satair. The company will deploy an on-site team for daily maintenance activities, including spares and warehousing, Airbus said.

Remi Maillard, head of Airbus Services, said, “This contract also reaffirms our commitment to expanding and deepening our Airbus Services footprint in India.”

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, wherein Tata Sons holds 51% stake. The carrier currently has a fleet consisting of 23 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737s, and operates over 1,200 flights a week.