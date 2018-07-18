Airbus CEO Tom Enders says activating Brexit contingency plans

​​​
The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus said he was activating his Brexit contingency plans after the British government's plan for leaving the bloc appeared to be "unravelling".

The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus said he was activating his Brexit contingency plans after the British government’s plan for leaving the bloc appeared to be “unravelling”. Airbus CEO Tom Enders told reporters on Wednesday that the White Paper published by the UK government last Thursday was going in the right direction but events since had changed that view.

He had started to activate his Brexit contingency plans as a result, he said, explaining that that meant creating buffers of stocks so that output could continue whatever the trading relationship between Britain and the bloc after Britain leaves it in March 2019.

