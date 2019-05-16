Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury warns all plane makers would lose from US-China trade war

Published: May 16, 2019 3:43:00 PM

The United States has threatened to impose tariffs on a range of European Union goods in a transatlantic row over mutual claims of unfair support for both Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury warned on Thursday that any further escalation of trade tensions would damage aerospace companies globally, including arch-rival Boeing. The United States has threatened to impose tariffs on a range of European Union goods in a transatlantic row over mutual claims of unfair support for both Airbus and Boeing.

“Trade tensions are lose-lose tensions,” Faury told reporters on a visit to London. He said Airbus was using the delay in Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to “prepare for all scenarios” and reiterated that a no-deal Brexit would be the worst outcome.

He also warned of legal action against Germany over a ban on defence exports to Saudi Arabia that has disrupted the implementation of a border secuity contract with the kingdom.

