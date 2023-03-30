Airbus awards aircraft cargo doors contract to Tata Advanced Systems

Aerospace major Airbus on Wednesday said it has awarded a contract to Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) for manufacturing of ‘cargo and bulk cargo doors’ of the A320neo aircraft family.



Notably, the contract is a significant step towards increasing Airbus’ competitiveness in the single-aisle aircraft market and supporting the ramp-up of the A320 programme. As per Airbus, TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology.

Also Read A lot on our plate already in India: Airbus CEO

The aerospace major said that each shipset will include ‘two cargo doors’ and ‘one bulk cargo door’.

“When it comes to supporting the development of India’s industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to ‘Make-in-India’ for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat‘ (self-reliant India),” Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“We will continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India.”